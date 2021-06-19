Father's Day 2021; Gift your Father something special this year; We have a few suggestions

European Catholic countries celebrate Saint Joseph's Day since Middle Ages. In 1910, Sonora Smart Dodd founded Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and most of you are already searching for a gift, or already bought one. For those, who confused and are still searching for a gift. Here are some tech products that you can gift your father. These gifts will help keep him entertained, keep a check on his health and help him groom himself during this pandemic.

Saregama Carvaan

The Saregama Carvaan comes pre-loaded with over 5000 Hindi songs from legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, R.D Burman, and many more. The Saregama Carvaan can be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker and has an AUX port for additional audio inputs. The Carvaan provides a playback time of about 5 hours on a single full charge.

Philips QP2525/10 Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver

The Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer/Shaver has a trimming Range of 1-4 mm that makes it an ideal tool for a shave or a trim. The unique OneBlade can style, trim, and shave and has 3 trimming combs 1, 3, and 5 mm. The Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer/Shaver provides 45 mins of cordless use after 8 hours of charging. Philips offers a 2-year warranty if the product is registered on their website.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation for fast streaming in Full HD. The new generation of firesticks also includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. There are dedicated buttons for Prime video, Netflix, Prime Music, and the app menu. The Fire Stick also lets you stream content directly from your phone to the TV with the cast feature.

realme Watch S

The realme Watch S comes encased in an Aluminum Alloy case & Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Apart from the Continuous Heart Rate Monitor & Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Monitor, the realme Watch S comes with 16 Sports Modes and IP68 Water Resistant. The watch provides a battery backup of around 15 days on a single full charge.

