Faulty Qualcomm modems let hackers listen and record your phone calls. Who is affected?

Being in the tech industry, we were always aware of hackers getting access to our WiFi routers and exploit them to gain access to our private information or the data transmitted via the router. But modern phones facing the same issue is another thing altogether.

A recently submitted report by the security firm Check Point Research points out that Qualcomm's Mobile Station Modem presents a serious vulnerability. According to Check Point Research, the MSM(Mobile Station Modem) can easily give hackers access to your phone calls and more. The phone calls can be recorded, and access to other personal information can lead to a lapse in security. The MSM was developed in the 1990s and was used in 2G/3G/4G phones. Some 5G phones still using the MSM are also at risk.

Check Point Research also states that hackers can easily exploit this flaw in the MSM. Hackers can easily hack the MSM by sending a message and gaining remote access to your calls without the user knowing about it. Check Point Research released the following statement, "We discovered a vulnerability in a modem data service that can be used to control the modem and dynamically patch it from the application processor. An attacker can use such a vulnerability to inject malicious code into the modem from Android. This gives the attacker access to the user’s call history and SMS, as well as the ability to listen to the user’s conversations. A hacker can exploit the vulnerability to unlock the SIM, thereby overcoming the limitations of the service providers imposed on the mobile device".

Qualcomm had earlier stated that they had already provided a fix to this issue in December 2020, and continued security patches had permanently fixed this problem. No Android security update had ever reported this fix. There is a possibility that Google will address this security breach in their upcoming security update in the month of June.

Credits :Check Point Research

