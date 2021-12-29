Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch with 10 day battery life launched in India; Specifications and price

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch has been unveiled in India as a premium wearable. This smartwatch comes with support for Google and Siri voice assistants and Bluetooth calling feature. It features 360 Health Control that will allow you to track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level and blood pressure. It is IP67 certified for sweat and water resistance. The Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch includes other features as well such as smart notifications and it offers up to 10 day battery life. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the all new Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch: Specifications

Fire-Boltt Almighty features a 1.4 inch AMOLED touch screen display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and an always-on feature. It comes with a Bluetooth calling feature and is IP67 certified for sweat and water resistance. The smartwatch features in-built speakers, a microphone and supports 11 sports modes including cycling, walking and more.

The all new Fire-Boltt Almighty features a SpO2 sensor and offers dynamic heart rate tracking for 24 hours. It includes other features such as integrated Breathe Mode, advanced sleep tracking and stress management. The company has claimed that this smartwatch offers up to 10 day battery backup on a single charge and it also offers music playback, smart notifications and camera control.

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch: Price in India and availability

The newly launched Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and it has been listed on Flipkart. The company has said that this premium smartwatch will be listed on other e-commerce websites as well. The Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 on Flipkart and it has been marked ‘coming soon’ on the e-commerce platform. According to Gadget360, this smartwatch is available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 4,999 and it might get changed after a few days.

On the e-commerce website, the Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch will be made available in Orange, Matte Black, Black/Brown, Brown, Blue and Black colour options.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.