Firefox 95 brings enhanced security, macOS improvements, and much more

Firefox is one of the few web browsers that still uses a completely custom rendering engine, allowing Mozilla to experiment with new web features and low-level performance changes in a way that most Chromium-based browsers cannot (without essentially becoming a fork, anyway). Firefox 95 is now available, and it includes a number of significant changes on both desktop and mobile platforms.

The best improvement in this update may be RLBox, which Mozilla developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of California, San Diego, and Texas. RLBox is now available on both desktop and mobile platforms, and it employs WebAssembly to isolate potentially buggy code. This should reduce the number of potential browser vulnerabilities in the future.

Firefox 95 for the desktop also includes reduced CPU usage on macOS, reduced power usage for decoded video on macOS, and a user agent override for Slack's web app (so you get access to more features). Firefox's Site Isolation security feature is also now available to all users.

The Firefox for Android changelog isn't as drastically different, but there are a few highlights. With the release of Firefox 94 last month, Mozilla introduced a new mobile homepage, and more settings options are available beginning with Firefox 95. When you open Firefox, you can now choose whether to always open the homepage, the last tab, or the homepage only after four hours of inactivity (the last one is the default).

Firefox is available for download on Mozilla's website for desktop platforms, and it is also available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Mozilla has also recently made Firefox available for Windows PCs on the Microsoft Store.

