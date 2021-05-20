First images of Mars sent back by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1. China's first Mars mission

China becomes the second country after the USA to successfully land and transmit images from Mars.

China's Mars mission saw a successful landed on Mars on the 14th of May, 2021. The Long March5(Y4) rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 probe took off from the Wenchang LC-101 Launch site on the 23rd of July, 2020. After seven months of inter solar travel, Tianwen-1 reached the Mars orbit on the 10th of February, 2021.

For three long months, the Tianwen-1 stayed in Mars's orbit, studying the landing sites. After careful calculations of the landing sites, on the 14th of May 2021, the lander/rover successfully made its descent and landing in the designated landing zone. After the successful landing, the rover transmitted back images. Two of these images were released to the public by China National Space Administration.

The first black and white image is from the obstacle avoidance cameras on the front of the vehicle. Since this is a wide-angle lens, the rover appears curved at the edges. The image provides a clear view of Mars's terrain. We are also able to see the extended ramp for the rover and the front two wheels of the rover(off the six)

The second image released by the China National Space Administration is from the navigation camera mounted on the rover back. We can see the solar panels of the rover, and Mars terrain is visible in the background. China now becomes the second nation to land on Mars after the USA. The USSR has made multiple attempts to land on Mars but has failed to achieve a successful landing so far.

But with Tianwen-1, China has become the first nation to successfully deploy an orbiter, lander and rover in a single mission. With the latest landing of China's Tianwen-1. The Human race now has three operational rovers on Mars. Curiosity and Perseverance rover from NASA USA and Tianwen-1 from China National Space Administration.

