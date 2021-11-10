Fitbit Charge 5 gets new features; ECG, Blood Glucose Tracking and more

Fitbit launched the Charge 5 smart wearables earlier this year with a bunch of new features. The company has rolled out an update recently that includes new features such as ECG and blood glucose tracking. These two features were announced at the time of launch; however, it was not available that time. The users who have activated the premium membership plan can access the Daily readiness score in the Fitbit app. These features are available in devices such as Luxe, Inspire 2, Charge 5, Sense, Vers 3 and versa 2 currently. The users do not need to update their devices as the features are automatically downloaded on all the eligible smart wearables from Fitbit.

Fitbit Charge 5 new features: ECG and Blood Glucose Tracking

The ECG and Blood Glucose Tracking feature generates the scores from activity logged sleeps and measurement of heart rate. The users will get to know if their health is good enough to work or if they need to take rest.

The Fitbit Charge 5 will suggest to you the recommended workouts from the company’s own library and it will also let you know whenever your body needs rest. The users will have to wear the smart wearable for consecutive four days to start getting scores.

The ECG feature included in the Fitbit smart wearable checks for signs of atrial fibrillation or an irregular heart rhythm that can result in serious health problems.

If you are using a Fitbit Charge 5 smart wearable then you just need to touch the side panels with two fingers and hold them until the reading is complete.

Many smartwatch makers are releasing smart wearables with the ECG readers such as the Apple Watch and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch. The diabetes patients can now keep a track on their health by using the Blood Glucose tracking feature in the Fitbit app. They can check their glucose levels and how they change throughout the day. The users can keep a track on their activity, nutrition and sleep with the help of the Fitbit app.

