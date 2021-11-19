Five gadgets under Rs 4000 to gift this winter season

The much-awaited winter season is finally here. If you are quite puzzled about deciding on the gifts for your loved ones, then we are here to help you out. We have specially curated a list of some best smart gadgets that are pocket-friendly and can also bring joy to the lives of your friends and family members.

Humidifier Portable 3 in 1 Mini USB Cooling Fan

This can be used as a humidifier to moist your room’s air. It will start humidifying your room within 30 seconds. It also prevents dryness in the air. This device allows you to steam your blocked nose and relieves sinusitis. It could also be effective to treat flu and cold by expelling out mucus from the nasal as well. Comes with a year warranty, its compact size allows easy transportation. It is also easy to clean and store too. It’s available for Rs 3,999.

Touch LED Light Vanity Rectangle Mirror

This makeup mirror is designed with natural and soft lights. The high-definition glass is clearer and enables a better image. The mirror surface is designed with premium quality coating and the lights can be controlled and adjusted with just a single button. It gives 10 times magnification for applying make-up, beauty treatments, tweezing and other intricate viewing activities. It’s available for Rs 1,499.

Kids Bunny Walkie Talkie

It’s compact, lightweight and designed to fit comfortably in your kids’ little hands. With the belt clip and detachable lanyard, they are always hanging around your little ones’ neck and are easy to take on the go yet not easily lost. It’s a superior alternative to mobile and video games. Its 0.5W transmission power delivers very low radiation making it safe for children to use. You just have to shell out Rs 3,499 to buy this product.

Mirror Surface Wireless Luxury Power Bank

This is a stylish power bank with a wireless charging function. It’s made of premium quality materials. It’s a durable and convenient accessory that allows you to charge 3 devices at the same time: 1 using wireless charging and 2 through USB / USB Type C ports. Also, it has a digital display, pure copper coils for faster charging and multiple security protections, inter alia overcharge, overheat and short-circuit protection. It’s just available for Rs 2,999.

Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The cute over-ear headphones design is geared at kids from toddlers to teens. With bright colors, eye-catching LED lights and cartoon characters, this is just a perfect gift for children’s birthdays or presents for special occasions. It has soft padding around the cups so that the wearer would be able to wear them for several hours when needed. This applies to long-haul flights, remote learning or during sleep. This is for Rs 3,499.