Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamal Sale 2021; Grab the best deals on 50 inches Smart TVs Under Rs 42,000

After having a winning strike with Flipkart TV Day Sale, Walmart backed E-Commerce player, with its fully equipped merchants, is ready to roll out with Big Bachat Dhamal which will be online from 4th December to 6th December, where you will get an attractive discount on a slew of products ranging from fashion, beauty, home, kitchen to smartphones, décor, and the list goes on. As per the company’s website, there will be new deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm. With its shop more save more motto, Flipkart’s Loot Bazaar is all set to astonish you with its unexpected lowest prices every day from 8 pm to midnight on electronics and other appliances as well. With the best deals & exciting offers on Smart TVs, it’s an offer which you shouldn’t let pass. Here we have got a list, comprising the Top-5 50 inches models under Rs 42,000 to help you choose the best:

Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K Android TV, Price - 34,999

This amazing and budgetable Blaupunkt 50-inch Tv has 4K (3840 X 2160) resolution and display including LED-IPS 60Hz Panel. It has got 500 nits brightness for a crystal clear view. The major highlight of this TV is its Bezel-less design for a truly immersive feeling. This television has stunning DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers with 60W speaker output. Adding up to the specifications it has 2GB RAM & 8GB ROM. Watch your favorite movies, web series on exciting platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Voot, etc. Making it much easier for people, the TV has the latest Android 10 with I-built Chromecast & Apple Airplay along with it has Google Assistant-enabled in the remote allowing the viewers to access more than 6000+ apps including Google Play Store. It also has Dual-band Wi-Fi that supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 3 HDMI, and 3 USB ports. To make it more sensible to buy it has 1 year of comprehensive warranty + 6 months warranty on Accessories.

Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV, Price - Rs. 41,999

Talking about this Chinese company it has been ruling over the Indian Market. Now enjoy all your favorite platforms on this TV which has 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution. It has a viewing angle of 178 Degrees. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top box, Blu-ray Players along it has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0. Undoubtedly, this TV won't disappoint you. It has Android TV 10 with PatchWall - Kids Mode that contains Parental Lock. It has Supporting Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar that are a must for your entertainment. To our surprise, it has a 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and Vivid Picture Engine. This MI TV gives you 1 year of comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase.

Philips 126 cm (50 inches) 7600 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV, Price - Rs. 37,999

With the utmost advancement in technology, this idiot box by Philips gives you a 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display and resolution. To make the connectivity much more suitable for the user it has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray player, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives, and other USB devices. When we talk about the sound it has cinematic vision and sound with 20 Watts output, Dolby Atmos giving you clear audio from full-range speakers. This TV gives you complete comfort with just one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. It has amazing options like Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The display is as clear as a crystal with HDR10+ supported containing Dolby Vision. The look is absolutely a borderless design, with less bezel which gives wider scenes. It is Slim with refined stands that communicate lightness. This smart tv with built-in Wifi gives you a 2-year comprehensive warranty from the date of purchase.

Toshiba 126 cm (50 inches) U50 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, Price – Rs. 31,999

At this affordable price, Toshiba is offering a 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display and high-resolution TV. It has a powerful sound of 30 Watts Output and also it has got Multi-Channel Surround Sound for the best sound experience. In accordance, it has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, gaming console, etc, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth, screen mirroring, and Stylish Voice Remote. This TV includes the exact smart features which you would want. It has VIDAA OS, designed specifically for Televisions: Fast, Simple & Easy, Customizable, built-in Alexa, voice remote, App Store, Netflix, Prime Video, Yupp TV, Hungama & more. For the appropriate vision, it has Dolby Vision HDR with Ultra Dimming facility HDR10, HLG, super contrast Booster. This TV gives a 1-year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.

OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50UC1A00) – Rs. 39,999

The 4K UHD display features 8.3 million pixels resolution to deliver impressive and realistic visuals. With HDR10+ certification, HDR10, and HLG support, you’ll experience extraordinary details and dynamic contrast. This U1 series TV features sound co-tuned with Dynaudio, a Danish loudspeaker maker. Thus, you can experience well-balanced, cinematic audio quality. You can easily control your entertainment using the OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature of this TV. By tapping on your smartphone, you can change apps, transfer files, and do much more. The bezel-less display with a screen-to-body ratio of over 95% offers a distraction-free, immersive viewing experience. And, with the elegant design and durable metal stand, your TV will look aesthetically appealing even when it’s off.

