Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021; Discounts on Apple iPhones

As this year is about to end, the e-commerce giant has announced the Big Saving Days Sale that will commence between 16th December and 21st December. This sale has already gone live yesterday for the Flipkart plus customers and today it will begin for the rest of the customers. Both Flipkart Plus customers and the regular customers will not be charged for delivery during the sale and this ecommerce platform is selling a plethora of products at a lower price than usual. The company has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide a 10 percent discount to customers who use SBI credit cards to purchase a product. Flipkart is providing massive discounts on Smart TVs and Smartphones during the Big Savings Day Sale 2021. Let’s check what Flipkart has on offer for the Apple smartphone lovers.

Apple iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen was launched last year in April with a 4.7 inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID. This handset is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset and comes with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The Apple iPhone SE is priced at Rs 32,099; however, during the Big Savings day sale 2021, it will be priced between Rs 27,000-Rs 28,000.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple’s iPhone 11 features a 6.1 inch Liquid retina Display and 12 megapixel rear and front camera. This handset is likely to be priced with a discount of Rs 4,000 during the Big Savings Day sale 2021. The original price of Apple iPhone 11 is Rs 49,900.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1 inch Liquid retina display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which is currently one of the fastest processors across the globe. It is likely to be priced around Rs 53,000 instead of its original price of Rs 59,999.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 mini has similar configuration to the Apple iPhone 12 except for the display size. This handset features a 5.4 inch Liquid retina display. The Apple iPhone 12 mini will be available at Rs 40,000 during the Flipkart’s Big Savings day sale 2021.

Flipkart has announced that the company will be releasing special deals at 4 PM, 12 AM and 8 AM during the Big Savings Day sale 2021.

