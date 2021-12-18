Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021; Top deals on iPhone 12, Moto G60 and Realme GT Neo 2

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 has begun and the e-commerce giant has rolled out some of the best deals in smartphones, laptops, Smart TVs, Smart wearables, fashion and more. The smartphones dominate the market more than any other product and this time as well the company has come up with some mouth-watering deals that any smartphone lover can’t resist from. Flipkart has kept their focus on customers across all price points so the company is offering massive discounts on mid-range phones, the budget phones and even on the premium segment. Smartphones from brands such as Motorola, Realme, and Apple are listed at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021. Here we have a list of top deals on different smartphones, so read the story till the end.

Motorola’s Moto G60

Motorola’s Moto G60 is priced at Rs 16,499 on Flipkart; however, if you use an SBI Bank credit card to purchase this handset then you will get a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Big Saving Days sale 2021.

Apple iPhone 12

The original price of the Apple iPhone 12 is Rs 54,999 but if you have an SBI Bank credit card then you can get Rs 1,000 off on this device. Flipkart is offering an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with the purchase of the Apple iPhone 12.

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola’s Edge 20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. The company has offered a Rs 3,000 discount on this handset during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021. The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and features an OLED display with 144 Hz screen refresh rate.

Realme GT Neo 2

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021, the company is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Realme GT Neo 2. The handset features an OLED display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Realme GT Neo 2 houses a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.

