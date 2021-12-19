Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Apple iPhone 13 up for grabs with almost Rs 20,000 discount

Good news for Apple fans as the iPhone 13 is available for sale during the Christmas season with a spectacular discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Yes! You read it correct the newly launched iPhone 13 is once again up for sale in India with a hefty discount which you can’t ignore. The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of around Rs 20,000 on the iPhone 13 and more on a wide range of offerings. According to the e-commerce site, the sale will end on December 21st, so if you are planning to purchase something then this will be the best time to grab better deals. Let’s have a closer look at the offers on iPhone 13.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available for sale on Flipkart at Rs 79,900, but during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the company is offering a 5 percent discount on the smartphone on Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card purchase. The 5 percent off will be around Rs 3,995 bringing down the price of the handset to Rs 75,905. Consumers can exchange their old phone and get an additional discount of Rs 15,450, which ultimately brings down the price of the iPhone 13 from Rs 79,900 to Rs 60,455.

Do note that the exchange discount varies depending on the phone you’re exchanging. Currently, the website is showing that the exchange value of the iPhone 12 is Rs 13,900 and the iPhone 12 Pro is Rs 14,150. While the exchange value for iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 14,400 and the Mi10 is available for exchange at Rs 10,500. To get the exchange value for your phone you need to enter the model name, brand, and IMEI number on the e-commerce website.

The latest offering from Apple comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display powered by a Bionic A15 chipset. It comes with a dual rear camera setup with the combination of dual 12-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. The handset packs a 3,240mAh battery which is claimed to offer a long-lasting battery life.