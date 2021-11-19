Flipkart iFFALCON TV Days; Grab smart TVs at the best-discounted price

For all those who have the urge to enjoy a cinematic experience at home without investing too much in audio and video devices iFFALCON is the solution. The iFFALCON TV Days are back on Flipkart from November 21, 2021, to November 22, 2021, which is just the right time for you to bring home a smart TV at the best price with the latest features. Customers will now be able to enjoy huge discounts and additional exciting offers on the latest smart TVs from iFFALCON. A wide range of TVs including some of the latest launches will also be available for sale. Apart from this, all the other premium and regular models of smart TVs from the brand will also be put on sale.

4K QLED H71

Featuring Quantum Dot Technology this premium TV from iFFALCON supports Dolby Vision + Atmos and 4K HDR content for high-quality audio and video output. Hands-free Voice Control offers seamless control and connectivity at home. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at Rs 46,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

This 4K UHD K71 sports a bezel-less design and supports both Dolby Audio and Vision along with a 4K Display for superior audio-visual quality. The device also comes with AI-IN and Hands-free Voice Control to ensure smart interconnectivity and better control at home. Available in 55-inch, the TV is priced at Rs 36,499.

UHD LED K72

Delivering a classic cinematic experience at home the smart TV supports 4K visuals with numerous colours and ultra-high definition resolution. The TV is equipped to upscale and reproduce low-quality images to 4K visuals. The TV is also supported by the latest version of Android that is Android(R) 11. Enhancing the audio output, the UHD TV also brings an immersive and augmented audio experience with the box speakers combined with Dolby Audio. The TV also features a magic camera that allows the users to take and make video calls through their TV via the Google Duo app. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch the TVs are priced at Rs 28,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively.

4K QLED H72

The elegant and powerful H72 smart Android TV delivers immersive pictures, thrilling acoustics, and a diverse selection of entertainment options. This home entertainment device features a slim design to enhance your décor, a stereo surrounds sound box speaker for dynamic sound. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at Rs 54,999 and 89,999 respectively.

FHD Android F2A

The device supports a full HD display and Dolby Audio for amazing video and audio content viewing. It also comes with Hands-free Voice Control to enable users to play their favourite TV shows and movies through direct voice commands. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch TVs are priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

UHD 4K LED K61

This TV allows you to enjoy an optimum viewing experience. The TV supports HDR 10 which delivers stunning visuals. Along with this, the users will also be able to experience a wider colour gamut for a proper representation of contrast. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 30,999, Rs 33,999 and Rs 55,999 respectively.

HD Ready E32

This stylish and slim TV will go well along with all interiors. Featuring the best in class specifications this device comes with wide viewing angles which means the users can easily watch their favourite content on the screen from any angle. This super energy-efficient TV is available in 32-inch the TV is priced at Rs 11,999.