Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021; Top deals on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

The E-commerce behemoth Flipkart is all set to kick off its Jingle Days Sale starting from Christmas, 25th December till 29th December 2021. As a part of a year-ender gift, Flipkart will be offering hefty rebates up to 30% on Blaupunkt Smart TVs covering the range from 32-inches to 65-inches and on other TV brands as well. Users will be bestowed with an additional 30% discount on their first order and further customers can avail of a 28% discount with a GST invoice.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, having a legacy of more than 100 years, Blaupunkt is one of the leading and premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart which offers its users a superior sound and image quality under a budget-friendly range. Customers with SBI credit cards would be able to instantly avail of a discount of 10% and an exchange value of up to Rs 11,000 for old TV models.

The budget TVs in the catalog include Blaupunkt Cyber sound 32-inch priced at Rs 13,499 which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second model 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) is available at Rs. 20,999 that has a stunning Surround sound certified audio and 2 speakers with 40W speaker output. The third model, 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels), is available at Rs. 27,999, which has a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) priced at Rs. 34,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 39,999 has a sound output of 60W that will elevate your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

