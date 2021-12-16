Flipkart’s Big Saving Days 2021; Flipkart announces discounts up to 70% on Blaupunkt Smart TVs and others

E-Commerce giant Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale is slated to roll out from 16th December till 21st December 2021. As a part of this legion, Flipkart will be offering massive discounts up to 70% on German brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs covering the range from 32-inches to 65-inches and on other TV brands as well. Customers will have a chance to win a coupon on their first order that will offer an extra discount of up to 30% and an additional 28% off with a GST invoice.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, having a legacy of more than 100 years, Blaupunkt is one of the leading and premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart which offers its users a superior sound and image quality under an affordable range. Customers with SBI credit cards would be able to avail a discount of 10% instantly and an exchange value up to Rs 11,000 for old TV models.

The budget TVs in the catalog include Blaupunkt Cybersound range, 32-inch priced at Rs 13,499 is HD-ready screen which supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second model 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) is available at Rs. 20,999 has stunning Surround sound certified audio and 2 speakers with 40W speaker output. The third model, 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels), is available at Rs. 27,999, has a 50W speaker output which also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 34,999, powered by Android 10 is bezel-less which comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 39,999, has a sound output of 60w that will definitely elevate your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999, which is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits’.

Commenting on this announcement, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO at SPPL, India brand licensee of Blaupunkt, “On the back of a robust demand that we noticed during the festive season, we are expecting a 20% uptick in our sales volume with the massive discounts that we will be offering on our diverse range of products”.

“Our goal is to reach every household and provide them a premium experience within a range that won’t cause any trouble on the budget front, with our 28 warehouses across the country and our products will reach our customers in the shortest time frame possible”, he further added.

As per the announcement on Flipkart’s website, there will be new deals at 12am|8am|4pm, with the lowest prices every day from 4 pm to 10 pm. Flipkart Plus members can avail of the benefits from 15th December.

