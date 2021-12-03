Flipkart TV Days: Exit 2021 with Best Deals on Smart TVs

This year was full of ups and downs, covid induced lockdowns forced us to lock ourselves inside our homes and we were left with no options but to celebrate our festivals with some strict restrictions. Now, as the situation is improving, the covid is abating and the new year is around the corner, you might have some plans to do some rejig with your home décor or planning to upgrade your TV which has become obsolete, but your savings might not be allowing you to do so or the high prices of premium tv model might not be pocket friendly.

Flipkart, one of India’s biggest E- Commerce players is back with ‘Flipkart TV days sale’ to solve your problem. Starting from 1st December, leading companies like Blaupunkt, iFFALCON, MI, TCL, Oneplus, and many others are offering a jaw-dropping discount up to 70% on their 43 inches model which you can avail till 3rd December. We have got you the details mentioned below:

Blaupunkt 43-inch Cybersound premium 4K Android TV, Price- 27,999

This trusted premium brand has come up with a 43 inches TV that has a 50W speaker output which also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio along 4 speakers. It uses Dolby MS12 sound technology, which, the company says, can decode and improve Dolby Atmos. To treat your ears, it has Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. The model is powered by the latest Android 10 and it is inbuilt with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

Mi TV 4X 43 inch, Price- 29,999

The Mi TV 4X is definitely a budgetable and good option for a 43-inch TV. It has this amazing 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Android TV 9.0 with Patch Wall launcher so you get access to universal search, it also has kid’s mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and a lot more. The Mi TV 4X also incorporates popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. This TV also provides you with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi TV 4X.

TCL 4K LED TV 43P615, Price-29,999

The TCL 43-inch LED TV has a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has got 4K upscaling, dynamic colour enhancement and micro dimming for your room of every colour. To comfort you, even if you don’t watch 4K content you will still be able to watch low-resolution content in high quality. It has Android TV, runs on it and comes with Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control. The smart TV has access to over 5,000 apps through the Google Play Store and you get all popular apps like YouTube and Netflix. It offers you 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. This smart TV also has 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. Talking about the ports, there are 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port on the TCL 43-inch LED TV.

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm, Price 26, 999

The OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43inch Full HD wide colour amazing gamut display. The display is clasped in a slim bezel-less design with an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio. It covers 93% of the color gamut as claimed by the brand for producing clear, vivid, and rich color details. The TV has 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports with Wifi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Other ports included are RF, AV, Ethernet, Audio Out. The TV has a total sound output of 20W with two speakers. It supports Dolby Audio. On the software side of things, the TV runs on Android TV 9.0 with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

IFFALCON 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (43K61), Price – 24,999

The IFFALCON 43inch Ultra HD comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Watch your favourite shows and movies in stunning clarity, this TV produces stellar details in all shades of light and offers you an incredible TV-viewing experience. The HDR 10 lets you experience a wider colour gamut and optimum contrast. The voice interaction feature on the iFFALCON TV allows you to control the channel and even have your questions answered. With Dolby Decoder, this TV helps in optimising the sound in a way that makes you feel surrounded by sonic resonance.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.