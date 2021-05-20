Ford unveils the all-electric F-150 Lightning. The F-150 lightning can power your house for three days

The all-new Ford F-150 lightning claims a range of 300 miles on a single charge and towing capacity of 10,000 pounds.

Back in Nov 2019, Ford unveiled their mass-production electric vehicle under the iconic badge of Mustang. They called it the Ford Mustang Mac-E. The all-electric Mustang was nothing revolutionary when it was launch as many other companies were already producing all-electric cars. But the Mustang Mac-E was a statement. Ford was now ready to mass-produce electric cars. And if the first car was called the Mustang Mac-E, the next one had to be a setup.

The New Ford F-150 Lightning is a leap beyond what was unexpected, and it's the unexpected that always gets most of us going. The F-150 has been the best selling vehicle in the USA for 39 years. They are the workhorses better know for their reliability and strength. With the introduction of the F-150 Lightning, Ford is ready to revolutionalize the SUV pick-up truck market, which has always seen steady growth in the USA and globally. Below are some cool facts and figures about Ford's all-new F-150 Lightning.

Exterior

The F-150 Lightning looks like an overhauled version of the normal F-150. Much of the signature elements of the older generation carried on to the new generation, with a modern touch. The Lightning is longer by an inch and taller by another 1.7-inch, compared to the older gas power model. However, the new vehicle is far more well-balanced thanks to the lower centre of gravity. The F-150 Lightning has a far more subtle look, compared to Tesla's Cyber Truck and GMC's Hummer EV.

Under The Hood. I mean floorboard

The F-150 Lightning has a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system paired with an electric power pack. Together, they produce 563Bhp and 775Nm of Torque(205Bhp more than the older V6 hybrid variant of the F-150). All that power propels the F-150 Lightning from 0 to 100km/hr in 4 secs. The F-150 Lightning provides a range of 230 miles or 300 miles, depending on the power pack you choose. The F-150 Lightning can power your house for three days in case of a power failure(a first in its class).

Interior

The interior on the F-150 Lightning is very similar to that of the older F-150. The only thing that changed is the larger display in the centre console. The top variant will get a 15.5-inch vertically mounted centre touch-screen display with a physical knob at the base, similar to that of the Mac-E. There are four driving modes: Normal, Sports, Towing and Off-Road mode.

Plans

Ford has promised over-the-air updates to add a host of new features to the car and improve driving performance. Ford plans to sell a fully loaded F-150 Lightning for around $90,000. To reserve an F-150 Lightning, Ford is charging a nominal fee of $100.

