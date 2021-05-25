Fortnite 16.50 update rolled out with multiple new features

The latest Fortnite update brings a handful of new features, apart from fixing general issues.

Epic Games has just released the version 16.50 update for the popular Battle Royale Fortnite game. The latest update has been rolled out with a handful of new game features, apart from fixing multiple issues. There was some downtime for the game during the Fortnite 16.50 update, but it has now ended across the globe. As expected, the latest update for Fortnite has unveiled the Dual Pistols. The official tweet from the brand reads, “Fortnite 16.50 update rolls out with multiple new features, the Dual Pistols are out of vault now”.

As of now, there’s no official word regarding the size of the Fortnite 16.50 update. However, it is estimated to be somewhere between 1GB and 3GB for most platforms including Android, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. As per the official change-log of the update, gamers can expect reduced visuals for their created structures in the PC performance mode. The update has released the Drum Shotguns and has introduced the Dropwave LTM mode. Also, for the players in the Creative Mode, there are a handful of new glass-based items to buy. There also are a number of other features and improvements for the same game mode.

Apart from the new update, Fortnite has announced that gamers can now gift all bundles that are sold for V-Bucks to their friends. Earlier, these were not eligible to be gifted. With today’s v16.50 update, we’ve introduced dynamic Bundle gifting. “This means that if your friend already owns items in a certain Bundle, you can gift them everything in the Bundle BUT those items. You’ll only pay for the specific Bundle items you’re gifting, so the final V-Bucks price will be less than that of the full Bundle”, reads the blog post on the company’s website.

The Fortnite 16.50 update also seems to be marking the conclusion of season 6 of the game. Season 7 of the same is expected to be released in the near future.

