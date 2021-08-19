Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch’s renders and complete specs leaked ahead of launch

Fossil is planning to expand its range of smartwatches in the near future. The next wearable from the brand is expected to be called the Fossil Gen 6. Ahead of the launch, a few details regarding the Fossil 6 smartwatch had surfaced on the interwebs recently. Now, the complete specifications, as well as press renders of the Fossil Gen 6, have leaked online. The specs and photos have indicated that the Fossil Gen 6 will be a mid-range offering with a round face and the newly introduced Wear OS, which was developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch specs and features leaked

The complete specs and renders of the Fossil Gen 6 have been shared by the German website Winfuture.de. As per the source, the wearable will be arriving with a 1.28-inch OLED circular display, which will provide a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. The smartwatch is said to be available in 42mm and 44mm wide variants. The wearable is tipped to offer a water resistance of up to 50 metres. Notably, the device is expected to be available with wristbands made of leather, fabric, or metal.

The source suggests that the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, which will be paired with the Adreno A504 GPU. The smartwatch is said to come with 8GB of internal storage and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, apart from GPS. The device is tipped to provide a long battery life of 24 hours on full usage. However, it could last for a few days on moderate usage, suggests the source. Furthermore, the wearable is said to fully charge in just one hour.

The report also suggests that the Fossil Gen 6 will be arriving with various health sensors. The device will be equipped with a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor to monitor oxygen saturation of the blood, and sleep monitoring capabilities. The wearable will also be able to track various fitness activities like running, climbing, and more.

Fossil Gen 6 pricing details leaked so far

According to the reports, the Fossil Gen 6 will be priced at 299 or 329 Euros (~Rs 26,000 - Rs 28,600) for one of its variants. It will be available in Germany initially from late September. The wearable will be available in as many as three versions for women and men, adds the report.

