Founder of antivirus McAfee found dead in prison; investigations point towards death by suicide

John David McAfee, the founder of the popular antivirus has committed suicide hanging himself in his prison cell on June 23rd 2021. McAfee took this devastating decision after the high court of Spain approved his extradition to the United States for the tax evasion allegations. His lawyer has confirmed his death. According to the reports, McAfee was arrested in Spain back in 2020 for not filing tax returns from 2014 to 2018. He earned millions by promoting cryptocurrency, consulting work, speaking engagements, and by selling life story rights for a documentary.

John David McAfee found dead in his prison

“Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive him, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death,” The Hindu quoted the Catalan government in a statement. Notably, the statement didn’t mention McAfee's name, instead, it said he was a 75-year old US citizen awaiting extradition to his country.

Besides, he was also charged by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) for promoting deals for cryptocurrencies on Twitter without even revealing that he got paid for that. SEC claimed that McAfee has never disclosed that he has received more than USD 23 million for promoting the deals.

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

Going with the previous reports, McAfee once said that he has paid “millions of dollars in taxes” and still he is getting arrested. According to him, he was facing political persecution for criticizing corruption in the Internal Revenue Service.

When I heard of John’s impending extradition, my team was fully prepared to fight for his innocence before the United States court,” said Andrew Gordan, one of McAfee’s lawyers. “ We knew he would appreciate the opportunity to share his story and put the false charges against him to rest. Only hours later, we were shocked to learn of his untimely death.”

