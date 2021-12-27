From OnePlus 10 Pro to Vivo V23 Series; Know All the Smartphones Launching in January 2022

This year, the smartphone market saw a slew of new and fascinating items. Now, smartphone manufacturers are planning new launches for the first month of 2022. As several major smartphone manufacturers prepare to debut new smartphones in the first week of January 2022, the New Year will be brimming with new devices. Some brands have disclosed the debut date, while others have only hinted at a January launch.

OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and more companies are releasing flagship and mid-range smartphones in January. Let’s take a peek at the smartphones that will be available in January 2022.

OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro

OnePlus is one of the most well-known smartphone brands, and its devices have always generated a lot of buzz before their release. This is also true for the OnePlus 10 series, which will be released in January 2022. Despite the fact that there isn't much information regarding the series' features or release date, the business has teased some of the major parameters.

On Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau disclosed that the next OnePlus 10 Pro would employ LTPO 2.0 technology, which will allow the screen refresh rate to be reduced from 120Hz to 1Hz depending on the content presented on the screen. This will not only provide a smoother screen experience for users but will also conserve battery life. It'll include up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, according to reports. IP68 certification is also stated to be included in the Pro version. According to reports, it will include a 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple back camera configuration. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU will most likely power both devices.

Xiaomi 11i Series

On January 6th, 2022, the Xiaomi 11i line of smartphones will be released in India. While Xiaomi has not stated whether the standard Xiaomi 11i will be released, it has stated that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge would include 120W rapid charging. Furthermore, because the launch is being billed as a "Xiaomi 11i Series launch," it's safe to infer that the standard Xiaomi 11i will be released with it.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is believed to be available for less than Rs 25,000. It's said to have a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate capability. A 108-megapixel triple rear camera array and a 4,500mAh battery are also possible features. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC is slated to power it. Xiaomi may also add dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers as well as NFC functionality.

When it comes to the device's cameras, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will have a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Realme GT 2 Series

The Realme GT 2 series will debut in China on January 4th, 2022, including a variety of industry firsts. The lineup will make its global premiere on the same day. The Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a 150-degree super wide-angle camera and a paper-like aesthetic. Along with the Realme GT 2 Pro, the company is expected to release a regular Realme GT 2 and a camera-focused Realme GT 2 Pro. This is expected to be the brand's flagship phone, and it will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

While the firm has yet to unveil the phones' primary features, the Pro is said to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery, according to rumours. At the back, it is claimed to have three cameras.

Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G

On January 5th, the Vivo V23 series will be released in India. The Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be the first two devices in the series. Both devices will include a one-of-a-kind color-changing back panel. The Vivo V23 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, while the standard V23 will have a Dimensity 920 processor. A dual selfie camera configuration will be available on both devices. A 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple back camera and a 50MP + 8MP selfie camera will be found on the Vivo V23 Pro. Both devices, on the other hand, will offer 44W fast charging. If you want to learn more about the Vivo V23 series, check out our prior coverage.

