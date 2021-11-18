Fujifilm Mini Evo with smart features launched; Price and Specifications

Fujifilm the popular camera manufacture has expanded its digital camera portfolio with the launch of a new instant camera called the Instax Mini Evo. The newly launched camera is capable of offering print directly on the film. According to the company, the newly launched camera is designed for a classic and vintage feel, it comes with several features which gets you the nostalgia of older cameras which were launched in the 70s and 80s. It comes with a dial mounted on the top along with a print control for a vintage look. Let’s have a closer look at the price specifications and features of the newly launched instant camera.

Similar to all the hybrid instant cameras, the newly launched Mini Evo also comes with an LCD panel for framing the picture before capturing. You can also add effects to the photo to make it more attractive. Furthermore, the company suggests that you can also use the camera as a printer by connecting it with your smartphone for getting photo prints. Fujifilm has also added a new feature that will allow you to save images click on Mini Evo on your smartphone along with the Instax frame.

As per the official page, you can use your smartphone as a remote control by releasing the camera shutter using your Smartphone as a remote control.

“Use the lens and film dials in combination to express your creativity in 100 different ways. Set up and capture your unique shots using the LCD screen. The mini Evo sparks ideas to unlock endless ways to express yourself!” reads the official website.

How to use SAVE PRINTED IMAGES function

Select transferred images.

Select the image you want to save from the list of images transferred from your mini Evo to your Smartphone.

Select save.

Select a background colour. You can even select and edit images from your camera roll to use as the background image.

The image is completed.

Fujifilm Mini Evo Price

Fujifilm Mini Evo is launched with a price point of USD 199.95 and the camera will be available for grabs in Japan from December 3rd and in the US market it hit the shelves in February next year.