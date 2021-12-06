Fujifilm's new Instax Mini Evo Hybrid instant camera features ten integrated lenses and ten film effects

The INSTAX MINI EVO Hybrid Instant Camera has been announced by Fujifilm North America Corporation. It's called a 'hybrid' camera because it combines traditional analogue instant camera technology with digital capabilities such as image selection, sharing, and storage.

'The INSTAX MINI EVO Hybrid Instant Camera provides a one-of-a-kind way to capture life's milestones,' said Manny Almeida, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. 'This camera was designed to give the photographer the freedom to choose which images to print immediately, which images to share, and which images to save for later access.' When combined with the classic analogue style of traditional INSTAX cameras, this unique range of options creates a premium experience for the consumer that goes beyond standard instant photography.'

The Instax Mini Evo instant camera comes with ten integrated lenses and ten film effects, giving photographers a total of 100 possible combinations. You can print directly from the camera using Instax Mini film, or you can use the Instax Mini Evo Smartphone application to send photos to a connected smartphone camera roll. A MicroSD card slot also allows users to save images for later use.

The camera has internal storage for approximately 45 images. You don't have to print every photo you take, and running out of Instax film doesn't mean you can't use the Mini Evo. The Mini Evo has an integrated Lithium-Ion battery that can print up to 100 images per charge, depending on the individual use case.

Normal, Vignette, Soft Focus, Blur, Fisheye, Color Shift, Light Leak, Mirror, Double Exposure, and Half-Frame are among the lens effects available. Normal, Vivid, Pale, Canvas, Monochrome, Sepia, Yellow, Red, Blue, and Retro are among the ten Film Effects.

The camera has a classic appearance, with a silver finish and a black leatherette covering. The camera has a 28mm (equivalent) F2.0 lens built-in. The sensor in the camera is quite small; it's a 1/5-inch CMOS with a primary colour filter.

Digital photos have a resolution of 2560 x 1920, or about 4.9MP. The camera's back panel includes a few buttons and a 3-inch LCD for framing and navigating menus and stored images. There's even a 'film advance' lever for printing, which is a nice nod to the past. The camera measures 87 x 122.9 x 36 mm (excluding protruding panels) and weighs about 285 g.

The ISO range of the camera is 100 to 1600, and the shutter speed range is 1/4s to 1/8000s. The camera has a close-focus capability of up to 10cm. The exposure compensation ranges from -2 to +2 EV, and the camera employs a TTL metering system. In addition to automatic white balance, the camera has a few user-selectable WB presets and a built-in flash (range is approximately 50 cm to 1.5 m).

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Instant Camera will be available in the silver/black colourway option.

