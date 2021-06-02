Future Apple iPad models might come with OLED or Mini-LED technology. It's a calculated guess

Apple's new M1 powered iPads have been setting new standards for tablet performance. Even the new Mini-LED display tech is revolutionary but has its limitations. Will Apple improve on the Mini-LED tech or move to OLED, is what we would love to see.

Apple's new M1 powered iPads have taken a big lead over tablets from other manufacturers in terms of performance. The M1 powered iPads are also proving difficult to keep up with, even for full-size laptops. But the M1 chip is no the only change in the new iPads. The 12.9-inch iPad comes with a new Mini-LED display technology which Apple has implemented for the first time in an iPad.

What is Mini-LED technology in a 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro?

The 2021 iPad Pro continues to use a 2048 x 2732 pixels, 4:3 ratio (~265 PPI density) LCD. LCD's require a secondary source of light for the picture to be visible to the user. But instead of using a conventional 72 LED strip from the older iPads, Apple has used a new array of 10,000 LED's to light up the LCD panel. The 10,000 LED's have 2500 local diming points that match the brighter and darker areas of a picture to provide a true-tone effect. With peak brightness up to 1600, the 12.9-inch iPad also supports HDR content. The only limitation of Mini-LED tech is the Blooming effect.

What is a Blooming Effect on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro?

The blooming effect on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is caused by the light from the Mini-LED's flooding from brighter regions of a picture over to darker regions. Though this is a hugely criticised flaw, the blooming effect will only occur if a user is watching content in a very dark room and the brightness on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro set almost to the max.

Why not switch to OLED?

OLED displays are best known for colour reproduction and true blacks in a picture. The only flaw with an OLED Display is the LED Burn effect caused when a static picture, is left on the OLED display for a long duration. Mobile screens hardly face this issue as the content on the screen is ever-changing. Tablets or in this case, iPads, are used for reading or creative work. And hence OLED screens will constantly fail on an iPad.

The Future of Mini-LED's in Apple's Ecosystem

Mini-LED's have proved that they can breathe life into older LCD technology and put them at par with OLED displays. In the near future, it is safe to assume that Apple will improve the Mini-LED tech and launch future generations of iPads with the improved technology.

