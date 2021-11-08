Galaxy Tab S8 series with Snapdragon 898 processor spotted at Geekbench

Samsung is rumoured to be working on a flagship tablet series called the Galaxy Tab S8. According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are among the three models in the lineup. Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898, is expected to power these devices.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Geekbench benchmarking site added an upcoming Samsung tablet with the SM-X808U processor and the SD898 chip to its database. According to recent reports, it could be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet.

The SM-X808U is a 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S8+ that will be released in the United States. The Qualcomm chip that powers the device has a main core that runs at 3.00GHz, three cores that run at 2.50GHz, and four cores that run at 1.79GHz.

The chip is backed up by 8 GB of RAM and Android 12. The handset received 1,211 and 3,193 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The tablet's appearance on Geekbench suggests that the company is internally testing its performance before announcing it publicly. At this time, there is no word on when the Tab S8 series will be released.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is expected to have a 12.4-inch OLED display. It could come with a Snapdragon 898 chip or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the market. The device may be available with storage capacities of 128 GB and 256 GB.

The Tab S8+ could have a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability. The tablet is expected to come in a variety of configurations, including 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi-only. By early 2022, the Tab S8 lineup could be available.

By the end of 2022, Samsung may also release the Galaxy Tab 8 SE. It could have a non-flagship Snapdragon or Exynos processor. There is no concrete information on its specifications at this time.