Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are available to pre-book in India; here’s how to reserve your unit

In just a few days on August 11th, Samsung’s latest Unpacked event will take place. At the event, the South Korean tech giant will be introducing two new foldable handsets, which will be arriving as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Notably, the complete specs, photos, and pricing details of the upcoming foldable phones from the brand have already leaked on the interwebs recently. Now, the company has started taking pre-bookings for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India.

Here’s how to pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 in India

If you are planning to purchase Samsung’s next-gen foldable smartphones, then head to the brand’s Indian website. At the Unpacked event’s page on the site, you can pay Rs 2,000 to get a “VIP Pass” to preserve a unit of the upcoming Galaxy Z series foldable phones. As part of the pre-bookings, the company is offering a free Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. In case you change your mind later, Samsung will be offering 100 percent refund on the pre-booking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs and features leaked so far

Recently, the German website Winfuture.de leaked the complete specs and images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones. Talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 first, the phone is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable main screen with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. On the outside, the secondary screen of the handset will measure 6.2-inch and will have a 2,260 x 832 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the rear, the phone will have a triple 12MP primary camera module for main photography needs. The main foldable display will have two 4MP cameras, which interestingly will be placed under the screen. The cover screen will also have a 10MP selfie snapper. The other features will include a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, and a 4,400mAh fast-charging battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features leaked so far

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it will have a 6.7-inch main vertically foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus layer, and 2,640 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The secondary display of the phone will measure 1.9-inch and will have 260 x 512 pixels resolution. Similar to the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 will also get its power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Talking about the other features, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to come with two 12MP primary cameras and a 10MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, face recognition function, and IPX8 water and dust resistance. Lastly, the 5G handset will be fueled by a 3,300mAh fast-charging battery.

Related read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 complete specs and new renders leaked; here are the details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 pricing and availability

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available at the starting price of 1,099 Euro (~Rs 96,300) for its base variant. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is rumoured to cost around Rs 1,35,000 for the 256GB storage model. The Z Flip 3 is said to be offered in Phantom Black, Cream, and Lavender colour variants, while the Z Fold 3 is tipped to be available in Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver models.