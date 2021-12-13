Garena Free Fire New Age is Making Debut on December 17 with New Modes, Features and More

Free Fire fans can now enjoy a new campaign of the game with new add ons such as modes and features starting from December 17. Garena has revealed its upcoming Free Fire campaign, New Age, which will debut on December 17th and will feature a blizzard-themed set. In addition to the shift in weather, the next New Age campaign will feature a new map, an exclusive ranked system for the Lone Wolf mode, collectables, and never-before-seen in-game events for Free Fire fans and players.

Free Fire New Age

Survivors may expect to be met by a blast of frigid air as they enter a blizzard-filled stage in Free Fire. In the new map Alpine, a devastating snowstorm has descended, threatening to turn everything into ice. In the middle of the pandemonium, Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr. Waggor have formed Team Elite to deliver an energy core in the hopes of thawing Alpine. A series of tragic events occurred when a bunch of villains stole the energy core, trapping the island and all of the Survivors in the icy winterland. Now, while exploring unfamiliar territory, survivors must protect themselves from the looming menace and danger that awaits them in the cold.

New Modes, Features and Awards

Fans and players will be able to experience Free Fire in new ways thanks to the New Age campaign. New Age will include not just new picturesque landscapes, but also a slew of new activities, modes, and features that will allow players to get the most out of the game.

In the New Age, rule and reign! Survivors will have to manage resources, create a base camp, and give supplies to the residents of Alpine during the New Age campaign to safeguard them from the dangers that lay ahead in the winter. Upon the conclusion of the event, survivors will be rewarded with exclusive themed goodies.

On December 20th, a ranked system for the Lone Wolf mode will be unveiled! In a larger Iron Cage, survivors can now relive both the 2v2 and 1v1 combat. To level the playing field and enhance rivalry among Survivors, Lone Wolf conflicts will be given a rank system.

Additionally, during the New Age campaign, Survivors will be able to experience the snowstorm personally on Spawn Island thanks to the help of a newly introduced snowball feature that lets them engage in snowball fights with other players while preparing for their match.

Special seasonal goodies, such as exclusive skins and bundles, as well as a new pet, will be available throughout the New Age campaign. In order to prepare for the year's first winter conflict, Garena Free Fire has also urged that players improve their vaults with the necessary outfits and items.

