Garmin Forerunner 55 launched in India; here are the features of the smartwatch

Popular fitness accessories manufacturer Garmin has expanded its range of smartwatches in India today. The company has launched the Garmin Forerunner 55 wearable in the country. It is the brand’s one of the most affordable smartwatches in India. The wearable features built-in GPS and has a handful of sensors to provide tracking of various health and wellness metrics of the wearer. The Garmin Forerunner 55 has been designed by the company with beginners in mind. The device sports a lightweight and sleek design, and a handful of fitness tracking features.

Garmin Forerunner 55 features and specifications

Talking about the health-centric features first, the Garmin Forerunner 55 flaunts wrist-based heart rate monitoring. The device is capable of tracking your sleeping habits, respiration rate, stress monitoring, hydration levels, and more. The wearable comes with functions like the step counter, auto goals feature, measure burned calories, tracking distance travelled, and more. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking different activities such as running, treadmill running, indoor track running, swimming, cycling, and more.

As for the other features, the Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with a 1.04-inch circular colour display bearing 208 x 208 pixels resolution. The device has a sunlight-visible transflective MIP panel that’s protected by a layer of chemically strengthened glass. The wearable comes with 5ATM water-resistance and built-in GPS, and it is capable of recording 200 hours of activity data. The Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Lastly, the wearable is touted to provide up to 20 hours of use in GPS mode and up to two weeks in regular mode.

“Running has always been an integral part of fitness and healthy lifestyle and to boost this activity further, we are excited to bring ‘Forerunner 55’ for the runners of all levels. Forerunner series has always been the star series for us at Garmin. The introduction of the new Forerunner 55 adds another feather to it. The smartwatch is well equipped with features like built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, race predictor, women’s health tracking, and a lot more to help the users in improving their lifestyle and overall wellbeing”, Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India commented on the launch.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 has been priced competitively at Rs 20,990. The wearable will be available to buy from e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, and Synergizer, apart from the company’s brand stores across the country. The smartwatch is being offered in Aqua, Black, and Monterra Grey colour variants.

If you are looking for a more affordable option in the smartwatch range from Garmin, then you can check out the Garmin Forerunner 45. The wearable is available in the country for Rs 15,990.

