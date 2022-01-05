Garmin Introduced Venu 2 Plus and vivomove Sport Smartwatches at CES 2022

At the ongoing CES 2022 expo, Garmin presented their latest wearables. The Venu 2 Plus and the vivomove Sport are two new smartwatches added to the company's product bucket. The Venu 2 Plus adds two significant new capabilities to the Venu 2 series: the ability to take phone calls and voice assistant control. The Garmin Vivomove Sport is a new hybrid watch with an analogue dial and a concealed digital display that displays daily fitness data. When you want to examine your activity stats, the watch hands slide out of the way, then glide back into position when you're done.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is the new addition in the Venu 2 series which comprise Venu 2S and Venu 2. The new Venu 2 Plus is a full-featured smartwatch with an always-on 1.3-inch AMOLED display and corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The new Garmin Venu 2 Plus includes a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing it to take voice calls directly from the smartwatch. On a paired smartphone, the Venu 2 Plus can also be used to summon the virtual assistant.

All of the fitness capabilities of the Venu 2 series have been integrated into this new smartwatch, allowing it to track numerous indoor and outdoor exercises. Automatic event detection, which can inform emergency contacts with the user's position, is another feature of the Venu 2 Plus. There are three battery endurance modes: smartwatch mode lasts 9 days, GPS mode lasts 24 hours, and GPS mode with music lasts just 8 hours. With just 10 minutes of charging, the smartwatch can add nearly a day of smartwatch mode use.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is already available for $450 (approximately Rs. 33,500) on Garmin’s website.

Garmin vivomove Sport

The vivomove Sport is a new hybrid watch from Garmin that features an analogue dial with a hidden digital display that displays daily fitness information such as step count, calories burnt etc. The physical watch hands move aside from the touchscreen for a clear view when interacting with it. Heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and step tracking can all be displayed on this panel.

The Vivomove Sport, according to Garmin, can track various exercises and use the associated smartphone's GPS to correctly track distance when outdoors. It may be used with both Android and iPhone cellphones. Incoming calls, SMS messages, and other alerts can all be displayed on the hybrid watch.

The Garmin vivomove Sport is available in three colour combinations on Garmin's website for $180 (approximately Rs 13,400): Cocoa case and silicone band with Peach Gold accent, Black case and band with Slate accents, and a Cool Mind case and band with Silver accent.

