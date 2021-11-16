Gear VR to stop working on older Samsung devices after the Android 12 update

Starting with the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has begun rolling out stable builds of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The latest update adds a slew of new features, including the majority of the changes made by Google in Android 12. However, according to a recent email from the company, the update also disables Gear VR support on older Samsung devices.

Despite the fact that Samsung has removed Gear VR support from its devices, Gear VR headsets still work with older Galaxy phones. Users will not be able to use their Gear VR headsets with their devices after the One UI 4.0 update, according to a recent email from the company reported by a Twitter handle. According to the email:

“Since you’re an owner and active user of Gear VR, we wanted to inform you of some upcoming changes for the product. Android 12 for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G will begin rolling out in December 2021, and Gear VR will no longer be supported on devices that update to Android 12. If you wish to continue using Gear VR with the listed devices, please do not update your phone OS.”

If you want to keep using your Gear VR headset with one of the devices listed above, you should wait until next month to install the One UI 4.0 update. Samsung warns that you won't be able to roll back to a previous OS version after installing the update, so double-check before proceeding.