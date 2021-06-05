Glimpse into a Lunar Colony through a digital Short Film. Would you like to move into one?

What would the living spaces and a functional Lunar Colony look like? Nothing short of amazing, as shown in this digital short film.

The First Manned Mission to Moon took place on July 20, 1969. Ever since Niel Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the Moon, we humans have tried imagining what it would be like to stay on the Moon. It has been 51 years since Niel Armstrong first stepped on the Moon and coined the words 'That's one small step for mankind, one giant leap for mankind.' Several successful Manned Missions to Moon, were conducted in the years to come. And that's when the whole idea of a Lunar Colony, was conceived. Though, there are numerous challenges in the way of establishing a Lunar Base/Colony. In years to come, we might just have our first Lunar Base.

In a recent digital video from European Space Agency(ESA), we can see a Lunar Colony imagined and it looks beautiful. Check it out below.

The film was developed by the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. And is a part of an installation currently on display in Venice, Italy for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition. A senior designer at the architectural firm, Mr Daniel Inocente said, “ This could pave the way for further multidisciplinary exercises here in Europe when thinking about future sustainable human habitat concepts.”

In the video, we can see a Lunar Colony on the rim of Shackleton Crater, located close to the lunar South Pole. The Shackleton Crater is a smart choice to have a Lunar Colony as this area on the Moon has Sunlight for almost the whole duration of the moon's rotation. Jeffrey Hoffman, a retired NASA astronaut, currently working as a professor at MIT's Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Experts from the ESA provided their expertise in the field for developing this video.

There have been successful unmanned landings on Mars, which in the future might convert to Manned Missions. But even before a Manned Mission to Mars, we might just see the first Lunar Base in action.

