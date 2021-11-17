Gmail’s new Material You widget finally rolls out

Google teased some new Material You widgets for Gmail, YouTube Music, and Google Drive when it unveiled the Pixel 6 series last month. Gmail has joined the party after Google Drive received a redesigned "Suggested files" Material You widget earlier this month.

Google only updated the existing widget with dynamic colour support when it redesigned Gmail in September. The new Gmail widget, which was teased last month, is now rolling out, according to 9to5Google.

Screenshots by 9to5Google

It resembles the Google Keep widget in appearance. It has a rounded square FAB in the top-right corner with an unread counter appearing next to it, as shown in the screenshots below. Emails are displayed as rounded cards, with a right-hand archive button. When you expand the widget's width, a bottom bar appears, with quick shortcuts to Chat, Spaces, and Meet. The widget, as you might expect, fully supports Android 12's dynamic theming and adopts the dominant colour of your current wallpaper.

The new Material You widget, as you can see, is far more powerful and useful than the old one, which only displayed a list of email entries and had a FAB in the bottom corner.

As previously mentioned, the Google Drive app now has a new widget that allows you to quickly access suggested files and perform searches. In the bottom right corner, there's a search bar, an upload button that opens the system file picker, and a FAB.

The new home screen widget is rolling out with the Gmail app version 2021.10.31.x. To try it out, update your Gmail app from the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t live for you, you can sideload the latest APK from APKMirror.