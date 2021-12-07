Google adds Pixel 6 features to older phones with latest Pixel Feature Drop

Google has been adding new features to Pixel phones outside of regular Android OS updates for years, but the company has recently begun referring to them as "Feature Drops." Every three months, a feature drop is released, usually along with a security patch, and the most recent one was the Android 12 platform update.

Previously, the most recent feature update arrived in June, and it included Astrophotography videos in the camera app, Locked Folder support in Google Photos (which is now rolling out to non-Pixel phones as well), car crash detection, and other changes. Another Feature Drop has arrived in the form of the December 2021 security patch, which brings some Google Pixel 6 functionality as well as entirely new features to all currently-supported Pixel phones.

Quick Tap to Snap, which was previously exclusive to the Pixel 6 series, is now available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. This allows you to quickly open Snapchat's viewfinder by double-tapping the back of your phone. Snapchat is also adding a new "Pixel Face" filter that is only available on Pixel phones. If you don't want to use Snapchat, you can change the gesture to perform a different action with Tasker.

Google has also added a new "Conversation" mode to Sound Amplifier, which uses on-device machine learning to eliminate background noise. While the Sound Amplifier app is available for non-Pixel devices on the Play Store, Conversation mode is only available to Pixel phone owners while it is in early access. If Now Playing does not activate automatically, you can manually activate it using a new search button on the lock screen, just like on the Pixel 6 series.

The December Feature Drop also adds Ultra-wideband support to the Pixel 6 Pro (which currently only benefits Nearby Share), car crash detection in Taiwan, Italy, and France, a new option for adjusting the Google Assistant button's activation duration, and support for German, French, and Japanese in the Recorder app.

Google confirmed that the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5a are all getting the Feature Drop today. You'll have to wait if you own a new Pixel 6 series device. According to Google, the Pixel 6 update will be available next week.

