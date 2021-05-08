Google Assistant gets new features for Mothers Day. New features to help families

With Mother's Day, tomorrow the 9th of May 2021, Google has announced new features for Google Assistant. New songs for the toddlers, Family Bell and many more.

Just one ahead of Mother's Day, Google has decided to release new features to Google Assistant. The update will add new features to the already existing abilities of Google Assistant and will also bring new features. Google announced the update for Google Assistant on their blog on the 6th of May 2021. Google's new update brings new entertainment content, new songs for the children, an updated Family Bell feature and an enhanced broadcast messaging feature. Find out more about these features below.

New Songs for the Children

Google Assistant now has access to many more songs compared to the limited number of songs before the update. Google has also partnered with Penguin Random and Pottermore Publishing. This will give users/children access to "Who Was" and "Harry Potter" stories. On Google Nest Hub, adults/children can also play games like "Are you smarter than the 5th Grader?"

Enhanced Broadcast Messaging

The new broadcasting feature will enable you to send a broadcast message to Google Home, Google Nest, or android phones. Whoever is on your family list will receive the broadcast message. If one of your family members is using an IOS device but has Google assistant enabled on their phone, they bound to get the broadcast message.

Family Bell

First introduced in August of 2020, the Family bell feature was available in limited languages. The new update support additional languages like Hindi, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. Updated features also include settings reminders for one or more family member. And the user can also send reminders for their family members.

If you are reading this today, Happy Mother's day to you in advance. If, you happen to read this on the 9th of May, Happy Mother's Day to you.

Credits :Google

