Google Assistant to soon get access to in car functions

Google first demonstrated Android 12's Digital car key feature at I/O 2021, stating that it would be available on select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones later that year. Early last month, the feature began rolling out to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Galaxy S21 series, and you can use it to unlock a few BMW vehicles that are compatible. Google is currently working on a few more useful features that will allow you to use the Google Assistant to access additional car functions.

Google revealed that it's working on giving users access to more car functions via the Google Assistant in a recent blog post highlighting some of the new features it plans to introduce this year. On all Assistant-enabled devices, you'll be able to use your voice to warm up and cool down your car, lock and unlock it, and get useful information.

Later this year, Google plans to make these new voice commands available. The voice commands will be available on a limited number of Volvo cars at first, but Google plans to expand support for more car manufacturers in the future. The launch date has yet to be determined by the company. We'll keep you updated as soon as the new voice commands become available to users.

Along with the new Assistant voice commands for car functions, Google has teased a slew of other upcoming features for Android phones, Chromebooks, and other devices.