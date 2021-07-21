Google Bookmarks is shutting down in September, won’t affect starred locations in Maps

Google is shutting down its 16 years old Bookmarks service across platforms. The service will shut down on September 30th, 2021. If you have ever used the service then you can simply head to google.co.in/bookmarks/ to export your bookmarks. “After September 30th 2021, Google Bookmarks will no longer be supported. To save your bookmarks, click on Export bookmarks”, a banner on Google Bookmarks website reads. It’s worth mentioning that some speculated your starred locations from Maps will also be leaving after Google Bookmarks shuts down, but that’s not the case.

Google Bookmarks is shutting down after 16 years of service

As mentioned above, the locations you mark starred on Google Maps are also stored in the database of Google Bookmarks. However, the starred location feature on Maps will still be available. To clear the confusion, a Google spokesperson said that, “Starred Locations in Google Maps aren’t going anywhere. All of your starred places remain intact, and you’ll still be able to save places to a list just like you always have.” So you can simply continue starring places on Google Maps on both the website and mobile app to quickly access them on the go.

It’s worth mentioning that Google Bookmarks wasn’t widely used by Google users. It is not to be confused with the Bookmarks functionality of the Chrome browser, and it is totally different from Bookmarks. The Google Bookmarks service was simply synchronizing your starred locations on the Maps. The service was mainly used by various third-party apps as a cross-device bookmarking tool.

The functionality was launched in 2005, and was allowing you to make notes and labels on the web, which you could search and sort using the bookmarklet. You could also make shortcuts to your favourite web pages and go through them from any browser or computer.

Google Bookmarks alternatives you can use today

There are a number of alternatives to Google Bookmarks. Some of the best options include Raindrop.io, Bookmark Ninja, Save to Pocket, Evernote, Notion, One Note, Saved.io, and Pocket by Mozilla. All these alternatives provide a clean and easy to use interface, and can be accessed on various devices.