Google Camera update brings a few Pixel 6 features to older Pixels

Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Action Pan are just a few of the new camera features on the Google Pixel 6. As far as we can tell, those features are only available on the Pixel 6, but there were some other improvements to the quality of life. Features like exposure control and "Timer Light" were added, and those features are now available on older Google Pixel smartphones as well. Google Camera 8.4 is now available for download on your smartphone, and it can be sideloaded right now.

As reported by XDA, This update to Google Camera isn’t available on the Google Play Store yet for most users, but you can grab it from APKMirror. When sideloaded it on a Google Pixel 5, it crashed repeatedly, but it worked fine on a Google Pixel 4a. Your mileage may therefore vary.

The Google Pixel 6 introduced Timer Light and the ability to change the exposure. If you'd rather let the phone do the work for you and have a cleaner camera viewfinder, you can disable the exposure option, but it's always nice to have more options to play with. Timer Light, on the other hand, starts a countdown using the flash on the back of your phone.

Finally, when auto night sight is enabled, the arrow at the bottom that takes you down to the settings has been changed to show either a settings cog or a half-moon. Users will be able to see where to disable night vision and how to access their camera's settings more easily as a result. Because of the left punch-hole on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, this has been moved to the middle, rather than the left, as on the Pixel 6 series.

While some of the other Pixel 6 features are unlikely to make their way to older Pixels, the Magic Eraser from the Pixel 6 is still available via Google Photos on older Pixels. If you sideload the latest Google Camera update, let us know if it works for you in the comments.