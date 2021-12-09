Google Chrome now supports Android 12’s scrolling screenshots

With Android 12 Native scrolling screenshot support has been added to the core version of the OS. It allows you to easily capture a screenshot of scrollable content by tapping the new "Capture more" button, which extends the screenshot to show the entire screen. Although the feature works as expected in apps with a standard View-based UI, it does not work in apps with a WebView or a heavily customised UI. As a result, you can't take a screenshot while scrolling in apps like Google Chrome. That has changed as of today.

The new "Capture more" button for scrolling screenshots is now widely available in Chrome for Android on devices running Android 12 or Android 12L, according to a report by 9to5Google. As shown in the screenshots, tapping the button displays a zoomed-out view of the entire webpage, allowing you to easily capture the exact amount of content you want.

To take a scrolling screenshot in Chrome for Android, press the power and volume down buttons simultaneously, just like you would for a regular screenshot. At the bottom, tap the new "Capture more" button, which is located next to the screenshot preview. Select the amount of content you want to include in the screenshot on the following page, and then click the "Save" button at the top. From the same page, you can also edit or share a screenshot.

A server-side update appears to be bringing scrolling screenshot support to Google Chrome for Android. It's available Pixel 4a, 3a both of which run Android 12. According to Google, the feature is also available on devices running the new Android 12L beta release. If you don't see the feature, you might try installing the most recent Google Chrome update (Chrome 96) from the Play Store.

