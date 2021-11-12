Google Chrome to allow capture and edit screenshots

Google Chrome has recently released a slew of new features, including new Android app widgets, mobile password access, and a work-in-progress search side panel. With the recent Chrome 94 update, Google added the ability to capture screenshots in Chrome for Android, but there is currently no screenshot tool for the desktop version.

According to a new report by XDA, Google is now experimenting with a method for capturing and editing web page screenshots.

Two flags related to screenshots are available in chrome:/flags in the latest Chrome 98 Canary builds #sharing-desktop-screenshots-edit ("Enables an edit flow for users who create screenshots on desktop") and #sharing-desktop-screenshots ("Enables taking screenshots from the desktop sharing hub"). When both flags are set to 'Enabled,' a Screenshot option appears in Chrome's address bar's Send menu.

You can select a section of the current webpage by dragging your mouse after pressing the Screenshot option. The screenshot is captured and saved to your clipboard when you release the mouse button, and you can save it as a file by clicking the 'Download' button. There is no option to scroll the page while capturing, unlike the screenshot feature in Firefox. You also can't choose the exact location of your screenshot file; if you click the Download button, it will always be saved to your Downloads folder.

On the screenshot popup, there's also an 'Edit' button, but it just opens a blank page at the moment. It's unclear what markup options will be available in Chrome's screenshot editor, but at the very least, the ability to draw over (or blur) sections of a screenshot would be useful.

Some Chromium-based browsers, such as Microsoft Edge's Web Capture, have already built their own screenshot tools (which does support scrolling and basic edits). It should be easier for Chromium-based web browsers to implement their own screenshot tools now that Google has added one to Chrome.