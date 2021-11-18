Google Classroom now works offline

Google announced several new features and enhancements to its products, including Google Search, Google Search, and Google Assistant, at its Google For India event today. During the event, Google also provided updates on two new Google Classroom features that will be available soon.

Firstly the ability to download study material for offline access. Earlier, accessing study material from Google Classroom required an active internet connection. However, students can now download the necessary material whenever they have access to the internet and work on it later offline. Following that, students can now select and upload multiple homework images via the Google Classroom app.

Google Classroom, for those who are unfamiliar, is a free learning platform that connects students and teachers "inside and outside of schools." To distribute assignments and communicate, the platform integrates several Google services, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, and Gmail.

Google also stated that it has worked with various partners such as CBSE, the Maharashtra/Dehli state government, and FICCI Arise to train over 550k teachers on digital skills for education.

Google announced several new India-centric initiatives for Google Search, Google Pay, and Google Assistant, in addition to Google Classroom. For example, Google Search is getting a new feature that will automatically translate English results and web pages into select Indian local languages on the fly.

Google Search will also be able to read search results aloud in five Indian languages. Meanwhile, Google Pay users in India will be able to split bills with friends in the near future. Finally, Google is testing a Google Assistant-guided vaccine booking flow that will make booking vaccine slots easier for non-technical users.