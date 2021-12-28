Google Fit now allows heart rate measurement using iPhone’s camera

Google added the ability to measure your respiratory and heart rates to some Android phones earlier this year. The feature allows users to take measurements using only their phone's cameras, eliminating the need for a smartwatch. These much-needed updates have finally arrived in the Google Fit app for iOS. Without an Apple Watch, iPhone users can now measure their respiratory and heart rates.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google has begun rolling out these new features to iPhone users. You'll find two new buttons on the Fit app's main Home tab to start either of the processes. However, the company warns that these readings should not be used for medical purposes. If you think you might have a heart condition, you should see a doctor right away.

The app instructs you to place your finger on the iPhone's rear camera and apply pressure to measure your heart rate. For more accurate readings, you must sit in a well-lit area. Alternatively, the flashlight toggle on that screen can be used. It will take about half a minute for the process to complete, and you must remain completely still during it. It's worth noting that this feature works even when you're not connected to the internet.

The Google Fit app requires you to sit in front of your phone and place it on a stable surface in order to measure your respiratory rate. The front camera will then be used to detect movements of your face and chest. To get a more accurate result, you must remain still and breathe normally.

If your app is up to date, you can use both of these features. If the new buttons aren't visible in the Home section, force quit the app. If you're still having trouble finding them, try reinstalling the Google Fit app. It's free on the App Store, and it works with Apple's HealthKit to sync data between the two apps.