Google I/O Key Highlights in under 4 minutes. Android 12, Wear OS, Google Maps and more

Google's I/O is a much-awaited event like just like Apple's WWDC event. We finally had our first glimpse at Android 12 and many more exciting updates ahead.

Like every year, the California giant Google conducted their annual I/O conference yesterday. The 2021 Google I/O was a live broadcast event this year compared to previous years because of the pandemic. Google announced many new products and updates at the event yesterday. Some of the announcements were about the next version of Android OS - Android 12, New Google Assistant and improved Google Maps. We have listed down the updates for you.

Android 12

Google's new Android 12 looks and feels fresh, as presented by Google. The Android 12 OS is inspired by what Google calls 'Material You'. Users will be able to customise colour and themes, which will trickle down to your other apps. New light and motion features will also be part of the Android 12 experience. Check out the Googles video below for more insight.

Android has a new look. Inspired by Material You, we’ve rethought the entire experience for #Android12, from colors to shapes, light and motion. It’s more personal and expressive — a one-of-a-kind design, just for you. pic.twitter.com/xCRLr7XLWM — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Google's WearOS merges with Samsung's TizenOS.

Google also announced their partnership with Samsung to merge WearOS and TizenOS developed by the respective companies. Together they aim to resolve the battery issue, which has been one of the biggest challenges for operating systems. Google also aims to bring a host of new features like always-on heart rate monitoring, faster loading speeds for Apps (up to 30% faster) and smoother animations. Samsung and Fitbit will be launching their next-gen smartwatches with the new platform.

.@Fitbit's popular features are coming to Wear OS! Track your health progress throughout the day, stay motivated with on-wrist celebrations and more. For all the details: https://t.co/e2p4lqogDR pic.twitter.com/a9n3arzmE7 — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 18, 2021

Improved Google Maps

Google Maps will now feature new Eco-friendly routes that can save you fuel, called Safer Routing. According to Google, Safer Routing will use machine learning to provide fuel-efficient routes based on weather and traffic conditions. Google aims to reduce the number of vehicular accidents by 100 million each year caused by sudden braking or stops.

You can already find out how busy a specific place is on Google Maps. Now we’re expanding it to neighborhoods to help you plan ahead. Area busyness is rolling out globally in the coming months. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/FScbRhkisj — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 18, 2021

Google Photos

Google announced a new feature in Google Photos. With advanced machine learning and AI, Google photos will group similar pictures based on a picturesque setting, a particular object or face. Google Pictures will add animation to pictures to create a Live Picture feel.

We're making it easier to choose the content you look back on. You can prevent photos of certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories in just a few taps. We’re also making it possible to remove a single photo from a Memory, rename it or remove it entirely. pic.twitter.com/eMgiJ3Ywt6 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 18, 2021

LaMDA AI platform

LaMDA is an AI-based natural conversation platform currently in R&D at Google. Google has been testing and using the platform internally and provided a small glimpse of the platform in Google I/O. The platform aims to offer a more naturally interactive conversation that has been a challenge for the current generation of voice assistants. Watch the video below as Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains the platform with a quick demo.

Meet LaMDA. Advances in natural language understanding are making it possible for us to build even more conversational AI. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/HJ8FgHtbFp — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Google I/O in under summarised in under 9 minutes

If you want to watch the whole Google I/O event summarised in under 9 minutes. We have listed it below for your convenience.

That’s a wrap! In case you missed it, here are a few things to know from the #GoogleIO keynote. Watch the full show here → https://t.co/muYGfi08eK pic.twitter.com/96xz8O5Nt7 — Google (@Google) May 19, 2021

