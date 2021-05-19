  1. Home
Google I/O Key Highlights in under 4 minutes. Android 12, Wear OS, Google Maps and more

Google's I/O is a much-awaited event like just like Apple's WWDC event. We finally had our first glimpse at Android 12 and many more exciting updates ahead.
985 reads Mumbai Updated: May 19, 2021 02:33 pm
Google I/O 2021, Android 12, Google Maps Google I/O Key Highlights in under 4 minutes. Android 12, Wear OS, Google Maps and more
Like every year, the California giant Google conducted their annual I/O conference yesterday. The 2021 Google I/O was a live broadcast event this year compared to previous years because of the pandemic. Google announced many new products and updates at the event yesterday. Some of the announcements were about the next version of Android OS - Android 12, New Google Assistant and improved Google Maps. We have listed down the updates for you.

 

Android 12

Google's new Android 12 looks and feels fresh, as presented by Google. The Android 12 OS is inspired by what Google calls 'Material You'. Users will be able to customise colour and themes, which will trickle down to your other apps. New light and motion features will also be part of the Android 12 experience. Check out the Googles video below for more insight.

 

 

Google's WearOS merges with Samsung's TizenOS.

Google also announced their partnership with Samsung to merge WearOS and TizenOS developed by the respective companies. Together they aim to resolve the battery issue, which has been one of the biggest challenges for operating systems. Google also aims to bring a host of new features like always-on heart rate monitoring, faster loading speeds for Apps (up to 30% faster) and smoother animations. Samsung and Fitbit will be launching their next-gen smartwatches with the new platform.

 

 

Improved Google Maps

Google Maps will now feature new Eco-friendly routes that can save you fuel, called Safer Routing. According to Google, Safer Routing will use machine learning to provide fuel-efficient routes based on weather and traffic conditions. Google aims to reduce the number of vehicular accidents by 100 million each year caused by sudden braking or stops.

 

Google Photos

Google announced a new feature in Google Photos. With advanced machine learning and AI, Google photos will group similar pictures based on a picturesque setting, a particular object or face. Google Pictures will add animation to pictures to create a Live Picture feel.

 

 

LaMDA AI platform

LaMDA is an AI-based natural conversation platform currently in R&D at Google. Google has been testing and using the platform internally and provided a small glimpse of the platform in Google I/O. The platform aims to offer a more naturally interactive conversation that has been a challenge for the current generation of voice assistants. Watch the video below as Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains the platform with a quick demo.

 

 

Google I/O in under summarised in under 9 minutes

If you want to watch the whole Google I/O event summarised in under 9 minutes. We have listed it below for your convenience.

 

 

