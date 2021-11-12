Google introduces Project Relate, a voice recognition app for people with speech impairments

Google has announced Project Relate, an Android app that will help people with speech impairment communicate more easily with Google Assistant and other people.

As Google points out in a blog post, conditions like ALS, Cerebral Palsy, stroke, traumatic brain injury, or Parkinson's disease have affected millions of people's speech. As a result, these individuals frequently struggle to be understood by others and voice recognition software. The Project Relate app, which is currently in beta, is designed to address these issues. Listen, Repeat, and Assistant are the three main features of the app.

Listen: Through the Listen feature, the Relate app transcribes your speech to text in real-time, so you can copy-paste the text into other apps, or let people read what you want to tell them.

Repeat: You can use the Repeat feature to restate what you’ve said using a clear, synthesized voice. We hope this can be especially helpful in face-to-face conversation or even when you want to speak a command to your home assistant device.

Assistant: Speak directly to your Google Assistant from within the Relate app, so you can take care of different tasks, such as turning on the lights or playing a song, with ease.

Google is looking for English speakers in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States to test the app and provide feedback on it. Testers will be asked to record 500 phrases that will be used to better understand the user's unique speech patterns and grant access to the features mentioned above.

Google says it worked closely with many people with speech impairments to develop the app, including Aubrie Lee, a brand manager at Google who has muscular dystrophy and has trouble speaking.

Project Relate builds on Project Euphonia, a large-scale effort led by Google's Speech and Research teams to make voice recognition technology more accessible to people with speech impairments.