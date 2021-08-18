Google Pixel 5a goes official; here are the details of the budget offering

As expected, Google has just introduced its latest Pixel series smartphone called the Google Pixel 5a. The handset brings a slight upgrade over the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which was launched last year. The new Pixel 5a features a new unibody aluminium design, which is IP67 certified to provide water and dust resistance. While last year’s Pixel 4a has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the new Pixel 5a handset is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. As announced earlier, the Pixel 5a will only be available in the US and Japan.

Google Pixel 5a specs and features

The Google Pixel 5a offers a design similar to the Pixel 4a. At the rear, the device has a square camera module, which houses two lenses. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back. On the front, there’s a hole in the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. As for the other details, the Pixel 5a is equipped with a 6.34-inch FHD+ OLED display, which supports HDR and has a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 and will have a minimum of three years of major Android upgrades.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 5a has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is paired with the Adreno 620 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the smartphone provides 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is not further expandable. In the camera department, the Pixel 5a has a 12.2MP main sensor with OIS, which is aided by a 16MP ultra-wide angle secondary shooter. For selfies and video calling, the handset has an 8MP camera on the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Google Pixel 5a has 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a massive 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Google Pixel 5a pricing and availability

Google has priced the Pixel 5a quite competitively at $449, which roughly translates into Rs 33,400 in the Indian currency. The phone is available to pre-order in the US and Japan, and its shipping will start from August 26th. The Pixel 5a comes in a single Mostly Black colour variant. However, the brand is offering four different colour cases for the device in Black Moss, Maybe Moon, Likely Lime, and Partially Pink variants.