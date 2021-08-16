Google Pixel 5a leaked components reveal battery capacity; tipped to launch on August 17

Multiple reports in the past few months have indicated that Google will be introducing an affordable Pixel smartphone called the Google Pixel 5a. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming budget offering from the search titan has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. The Google Pixel 5a’s alleged press renders were already leaked earlier. In addition, a handful of specs of the smartphone also surfaced on the interwebs recently. Now, some images of the components of the Google Pixel 5a have been leaked, which have confirmed a few details regarding its leaked features. In addition, the launch date of the device is also tipped again.

Images of Google Pixel 5a components leaked

The component images of the Google Pixel 5a have been leaked by Android Police. These images were shared by a source from a phone repair store. The photos suggest that the Pixel 5a will be offering a design almost similar to the current Pixel 4a, when it comes to the rear panel and the camera module. The photos also confirm that the new affordable Pixel will be arriving with a 4,680mAh battery, which was also indicated by the earlier leaks. Notably, the Pixel 5a will be offering the largest battery found in a Pixel smartphone to date.

A new leak suggests Google Pixel 5a will launch on August 17th

Multiple reports in the past few days have indicated that Google will be introducing the Pixel 5a smartphone at an event on August 26th. However, the latest report by Android Police indicates that the Google Pixel 5a will be launched on August 17th instead. So, we will have to wait for Google’s official announcement for the exact launch date to be sure.

Google Pixel 5a specs, features, and pricing

As per the earlier reports, the Pixel 5a will offer a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will allegedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which will be aided by 6GB of RAM. In the camera department, the device is expected to offer the same set of features as the Pixel 5. This means the handset will offer a 12.2MP main snapper and a 16MP secondary shooter. For selfies, the phone is expected to have an 8MP lens on the front.

As for the pricing, the Pixel 5a is rumoured to be priced at $450, which translates to roughly Rs 33,400. We will have more details in the near future, so stay tuned.

Source