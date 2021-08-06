Google Pixel 5a's launch date, pricing, and specs leaked; here’s what we know so far

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones at some point in September or Q4 this year. The Search titan recently confirmed the existence of these devices, apart from revealing their launch markets. The Pixel 6 duo will be arriving as high-end premium smartphones. Apart from the Pixel 6 duo, the brand is also working on a budget Pixel series handset, which will arrive as the Google Pixel 5a. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the launch date, pricing, specs, and availability details of the Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 5a is launching in a matter of weeks, suggests a report

According to a report by Jon Prosser on Frontpagetech website, the Google Pixel 5a will be launched on August 26th. The smartphone will be priced at $450, which roughly translates to Rs 33,300 in the Indian currency. Furthermore, the leakster has suggested that the Google Pixel 5a will be launched only in two markets including the US and Japan.

The Google Pixel 5a will be sold via e-commerce portals, apart from the Google Stores in these markets. Notably, The Google Pixel 6 duo will be launched in eight markets including Australia, Canada, the UK, Taiwan, Japan, France, Germany, and the US.

Google Pixel 5a specs and features leaked

Furthermore, the latest leak has also revealed key specifications of the Google Pixel 5a. According to the source, the phone will be offering a 6.4-inch display with up to a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset is also said to offer a beefy 4,650mAh battery. The device is tipped to only support wired charging and won’t have wireless charging support.

The source claims that the Google Pixel 5a will be offering the same set of cameras as last year’s Pixel 5. So we can expect it to offer a 12.2MP primary shooter with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, which will be paired with a 16MP secondary snapper. On the front, the device could house an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device is also said to offer IP67 dust and water resistance, and feature a 3.5mm headphone socket. Lastly, the source claims that the Pixel 5a will only be available in a single Mostly Black colour variant.

