Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get 5 years of software updates; complete specs leaked

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be arriving with custom chipsets from the company. They are rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of native storage, and up to 5,000mAh batteries.

Search engine giant Google is expected to introduce its latest Pixel smartphones at some point in the coming months. If the reports are to be believed, the brand will be launching two new devices called the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the new Pixel smartphones have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Recently, their alleged renders were leaked online, giving us a detailed look at their design. Now, their complete specifications have surfaced on the interwebs.

Google Pixel 6 specifications and features

Talking about the Google Pixel 6 model first, Jon Prosser of Frontpagetech.com has suggested that the Pixel 6 will be codenamed Oriel. The smartphone will be arriving with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, but there’s no word regarding its screen resolution. The handset will be powered by a custom chipset by Google, but there are no details regarding it.

Furthermore, the source suggests that the Pixel 6 will be arriving with 8GB of RAM and will be having 128GB & 256GB storage variants. In the camera department, the device is tipped to provide a 50MP primary wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. This will be a heavy upgrade over the 16MP + 12MP dual-camera setup of the Google Pixel 5. The source has also mentioned that the phone offers an 8MP selfie camera, a 4,614mAh battery, and boot Android 12.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications and features

Google has reportedly axed the “XL” branding from the bigger version of this year’s Pixel smartphone. The higher-end model will now be called the Google Pixel 6 Pro and will have the codename Raven. This one will be offering a bigger 6.71-inch display with an OLED screen panel. The camera features of the device will be even impressive than the Pixel 6 as it will have a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Its front camera will also be better with a 12MP sensor as compared to the Pixel 6.

Notably, the Pixel 6 Pro will also be powered by a custom processor by Google. Unlike the Google Pixel 6, the Pro variant will be offering 12GB of RAM and will be available in three storage variants – 128GB / 256GB / 512GB. Lastly, the tipster claims that the phone will be offering a 5,000mAh beefy battery.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a whopping 5 years of updates

Interestingly, the source has claimed that Google will be providing at least five years of software updates for the upcoming Pixel smartphones. It will be a massive upgrade over the previous Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 Pro, which was committed to three years of updates. We will let you know as soon as anything officially is confirmed.

Photos & information source - Frontpage Tech

