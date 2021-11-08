Google Pixel 6 Pro charges actually slower than 30W, Report says

The Pixel 6 Pro is advertised as being able to charge up to 50% in half an hour, and we came close in our review (we got 48 per cent in half an hour). However, it was found oddly that a 30W charger took nearly two hours to fully charge the Pixel 6 Pro's 5000 mAh battery.

The charging cycle of the Pixel 6 Pro was tested by Android Authority. It recorded the charger's actual current as well as the points at which it switched to lower currents. This is standard procedure for any smartphone that charges, but this test reveals more information about the Pixel 6 Pro's charging speeds.

To begin with, Google never clearly states that the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of charging at 30W, instead stating that the 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes claim is "based on the use of the Google 30W USB-C charger plugged into a wall outlet," with the caveat that "Actual results may be slower."

The maximum power drawn from the charger by both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is 22W, with an average of 13W over the course of a cycle, according to Android Authority. The tests were carried out not only with the Google 30W charger but also with a few other chargers.

The battery's charging starts rising diagonally in the Power / Time graph before gradually tapering down toward the 100 mark. Current peaks at 22.36W before dropping to 15W around the 40% mark, as shown by the blue line. While charging half of the battery takes about a half-hour, charging the rest of the battery takes less than an hour and a half. According to Android Authority, charging the Pixel 6 Pro's last 15% of the battery takes about an hour.

The Pixel 6 Pro's battery does not recharge at the same capacity as, say, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (also a 5000 mAh battery) with its 25W charger, as Google has been known to be conservative with the Pixels' battery charging habits in the past. It reached 54 per cent in 30 minutes, but only took 1 hour and 11 minutes to fully charge.

The phone is less prone to warming up thanks to the conservative charging approach, which keeps the temperature at around 25 degrees Celsius, but Android Authority points out that another possibility is that Google used cheaper batteries on the Pixel 6 series.