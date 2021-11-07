Google Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t use 30W fast charging; Everything you need to know

Search engine giant Google has recently launched its most awaited Pixel 6 series in the global market. At the launch, the company promised that the Pixel 6 Pro’s charger is capable of juicing up to 50 percent of the battery in half an hour, and it seems that the claim is achievable. In the latest reports, GSM Arena has claimed that they have achieved around 48 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. However, the report also revealed that the beefy 5,000mAh battery of Pixel 6 Pro took 2 hours to fully charge that too with a 30W fast charger. Now the question arises where the phone is using the 30W fast charging or not.

To get more details about the charging process folks at Android Authority performed a lab test of the charging cycle of Pixel 6 Pro. The test notes the current of the charger and records at what point the charger is shifting to a lower current flow. The test performed by Android Authority reveals a lot of details about the Google Pixel 6 Pro charging speed.

Google never claims that the handset uses a 30W fast charging support instead it claims that it’s capable of achieving 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. The company also mentioned in a disclaimer that the actual results might be slower. Now the report from Android Authority confirmed that the power pulled by the charger of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is 22W with an average of 13W per cycle.

As per the report, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is capable of juicing up the battery up to 50 percent in 30 minutes but it took one and a half hours to fuel up the rest of the remaining battery. The last 15 percent on the battery bar took around one hour to raise.

