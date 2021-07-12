Google Pixel 6 Pro live photos suggest huge rear camera sensors and slim bezels

At the back, the handset seems clean and doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner, which indicates that the Pixel 6 Pro might arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Google is gearing up to launch new flagship grade Pixel smartphones this year and it seems that the launch is around the corners. If the reports are to be believed, the brand will launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, the search giant is also expected to introduce the Pixel 5a in August, but there is no concrete evidence to support such claims. The Pixel smartphones are subjected to numerous leaks and rumours and amid all a new report has surfaced on the internet revealing the live photos of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on images

Yes! You read it correctly, the live images of the Google Pixel 6 Pro that appeared on the web have revealed the design of the smartphone including some specifications. A YouTuber with the channel name TechDroider has shared the video on his YouTube channel to reveal the entire design of the phone. According to the video, the Pixel 6 Pro will arrive with a punch-hole display with curved edges. The smartphone seems to have an impressive front with minimal bezels, along with a centred drilled punch-hole cutout design.

At the back, the handset seems clean and doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner, which indicates that the Pixel 6 Pro might arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Besides, the leaked renders shown in the video confirmed that the device will feature a dual-tone rear panel along with a horizontal camera module. The rear panel features a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. Looking at the camera module we can say that the camera sensors look huge compared to other phones and it also has a periscope zoom lens.

looking closely at the rear panel images, you can note the “GR1YH” model number at the bottom. Previous reports have suggested that this model number belongs to Google Pixel 6 Pro. Alongside, you can also witness the ‘made in the US’ text embedded at the rear panel. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Going with the rumours the Pixel 6 is expected to be arriving with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. . Under the hood, the handset is tipped to be powered by a custom chipset by Google, but there are no details regarding it. The smartphone is said to be backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

What will be the features of the Google Pixel 6? The Google Pixel 6 smartphone is said to offer a 6.4-inch display, a custom Google chip, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a 4,614mAh battery. What will be the features of the Google Pixel 6 Pro? The Pixel 6 Pro will be arriving with a 6.71-inch display, 12GB of RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage variants, a 50MP triple primary camera module, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. What will be the Android update cycle of the Google Pixel 6 duo? Interestingly, a report has claimed that Google will be providing at least five years of software updates for the upcoming Pixel smartphones. It will be a massive upgrade over the previous Pixel lineup, which was committed to three years of updates.

