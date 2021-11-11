Google Pixel 6 Series Speculated to Get Face Unlock Feature in Future Updates

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of Google's most intriguing phones. The recently unveiled Pixel 6 series is widely regarded as the best Android phone available today. However, there are other areas where the Pixel 6 duo falls short, such as a slow fingerprint reader and the lack of a face unlock function. Now, it appears like Google is finally working on a quicker way to unlock the smartphone. Google seems to be working on the face unlock feature for the Pixel 6 duo. The Pixel 6 series didn't arrive with face unlock out of the box, however, it's possible that this more convenient authentication option will be added in the future as part of an operating system update.

Google Pixel 6 Series Face Unlock

Interestingly, the Pixel 6 series smartphones' Face Unlock feature has been found in prior leaks, but it was disabled before the handsets were released. Now, an XDA Developers contributor named Freak07 has discovered references to the Face Unlock feature, implying that it may be implemented.

Google introduced the tool to the Pixel 6's PowerHAL config file in July, calling it "Tuscany" internally. Obviously, the phone didn't come with this functionality, but the fact that the code hasn't been completely deleted suggests that it could be included in a future feature release.

Even if Google decides to add face unlock to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it's unclear how it would function. Face unlock was only available on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, which featured dedicated hardware for it. Because the Pixel 6 series lacks that hardware, the phone will most likely rely on the front-facing camera for the face unlock feature.

In some cases, sunshine and screen protectors might interfere with the fingerprint reader's reliability. Face unlocking would fix this problem, at least when the user isn't wearing a mask.

It's important to note that just because the code is in the project, it doesn't ensure the functionality will be enabled in future updates.

